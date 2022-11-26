Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out between two women when one of them was stabbed.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. All parties have been accounted for.

