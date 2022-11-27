5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans Police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter.

Two people have been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting, police said. Weapons were taken from both of them.

Police said the victims included three males and two females but did not disclose their ages, WVUE reports. NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson was among the officers who responded to the scene on a weekend when tens of thousands of additional visitors are in town for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University.

The shooting was the second in the area in the span of five hours.

Police are also investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. That victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, but police have not provided information on his condition.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

