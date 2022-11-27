Contact Troubleshooters
Butchertown bar, event venue announces reopening under new ownership

A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it...
A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood is reopening under new ownership after closing in Sept.

Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post back in Sept. after being open less than a year.

The venue plans to reopen with new owners Mark Evans and Alley McDowell.

Evans posted on Instagram on Saturday, making the official announcement.

(Story continues below)

The owners said they are excited to get the ball rolling and plan to shift the venue’s focus to Louisville music.

More details are to come.

The venue was first opened by the owners of Against the Grain Brewery on Nov. 19, 2021. The spot occupied the former bar and venue spot Odeon, which was open from 2018 to 2021.

