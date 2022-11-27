Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: Marshall County man arrested on child pornography charges

Monte Beasley
Monte Beasley(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marshall County man is in jail after police accused him of possessing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police said in a release that images of suspected child pornography near the eastern shore of the Land Between the Lakes region on Tuesday.

Officers were notified and after several hours of investigating, multiple images of child pornography, electronic devices, and other items were found.

KSP investigated the origin of the items, leading them to a home in Benton, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed charged 58-year-old Monte Beasley with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators learned that the Mayfield Police Department investigated a similar incident where images of child pornography were located in an abandoned residence earlier that week. 

KSP said those images were found in a home that had been damaged in the Dec. 11 tornado. The home had previously been occupied by Beasley. 

This is an ongoing investigation. KSP and the MPD said they expect future charges against Beasley.

Beasley is currently being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
High Horse Bar
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
(File)
Identity released of man killed in crash on Dixie Highway
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Williams Bakery
‘It chokes me up sometimes’: Construction detours customers from century-old Clarksville bakery
Britt Denison, of Floyds Knobs, 12, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for Merry...
12-year-old boy from southern Indiana collects, donates thousands of socks to people in need
Black Friday shoppers at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville.
Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves