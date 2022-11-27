MSD issues street closures for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to take an alternate route after Louisville MSD issued street closures for emergency repairs.

Louisville MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line that runs beneath East Liberty Street, a release said.

MSD said the investigation of a “depression” and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe, which dates to the 1800s.

Signs with arrows are in place to direct drivers in the area. There is still local access for residents and businesses, MSD said.

There is no disruption of sewer service during the repair. No estimate on how long the repair will take was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.