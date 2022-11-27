Contact Troubleshooters
Teen Girl injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Female in her mid-teens is shot in the Algonquin Neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 PM Saturday Night.

The teen girl told officers she was walking alone in the area when someone shot her.

She was conscious, alert and talking while being taken to University Hospital.

The teen girl is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the case remains under investiagtion.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at  LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

