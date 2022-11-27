Teenager injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

She told officers she was walking alone in the area when someone shot her. Smiley said she was conscious, alert, and talking while being taken to University Hospital.

She is expected to survive her injuries. Smiley said the case remains under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.