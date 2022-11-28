Charlestown area to begin water main flushing to improve water quality

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Water main flushing is scheduled to begin for residents in the Charlestown area beginning on Nov. 28, according to Indiana American Water.

Officials said the process will continue through Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and should only inconvenience most customers for a day or two when it occurs in their neighborhood.

Water main flushing will improve the area’s water quality by removing manganese and sediment accumulated from the distribution system, Indiana American Water said.

“Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems,” Brittany Montgomery, operations manager for Indiana American Water’s southern Indiana operations said in a release. “We have already seen a significant reduction in iron and manganese levels in the Charlestown system after placing a new $16 million water treatment facility in service this past summer.”

Indiana American Water purchased the Charlestown water system in March 2019. Since then, the company constructed a filtration plant to clean out manganese in the system.

The company said it invested more than $11 million in enhancements to clean out water deposits and keep water flowing.

No water service interruptions are expected during the water main flushing process, however, the company said customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration.

Residents are asked to refrain from doing laundry or running their dishwasher during the time of day the flushing program takes place in their neighborhood.

If customers notice water discoloration, customers are asked to run several cold-water faucets on the lowest level of the home to run for a short time until it clears.

Customers who have questions are asked to call customer service at (800) 492-8373.

