Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening.

Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.

A caller told officers a grey-colored car had left the scene and started heading towards Greentree Blvd. Police said they soon found a vehicle matching the description turning right off Byron Drive onto Greentree Blvd.

An officer attempted to pull over the car with their emergency lights, and police said the car had at first slowed down but continued to head south on Greentree Blvd. Officers then said the car failed to stop and sped up, making multiple lane changes and driving in an unsafe manner.

The emergency siren was activated on the officer’s cruiser, which the driver ignored and continued heading south on Greentree Blvd.

Police said the driver approached the intersection of Greentree Blvd. and Lewis and Clark Pkwy, where cars were stopped due to a red light. The driver attempted to pass between two vehicles stopped at the light, hitting both vehicles and causing the front wheel to come off as he sped away.

The vehicle made a left on Lewis and Clark Pkwy before stopping in front of the Carriage Ford dealership. Police said the officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle before the driver got out of the car and ran through the dealership’s parking lot.

Clarksville police described the driver as a tall, skinny Black man wearing dark blue clothing and a blue hat.

The man continued running through the parking lot of the Home Depot, where officers said they saw the man throw a white plastic bag near a parked vehicle.

Officers lost the suspect between the Home Depot and Louisville Overstock stores.

When searching the scene, police found the plastic bag the man threw out, which contained around 222 grams of suspected methamphetamines. Other evidence was also collected at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Charges are expected to be filed with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

