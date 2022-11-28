Contact Troubleshooters
DNA analysis confirms Quinton Simon’s remains were found in landfill, according to FBI

(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18 after several weeks of searching. Leilani Simon reported her son missing on Oct. 5.

