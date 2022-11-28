FORECAST: Cloudy, cool today; Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy Tuesday & Wednesday; gusts near 30 MPH

Rain moves in Tuesday evening; strong thunderstorms possible

Drier, colder to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day, helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight.

Lows fall into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday morning. Clouds dominate the skies once again on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 60s. Winds increase ahead of our next front, gusting to near 30 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms march through the region Tuesday evening; some thunderstorms may be strong.

The storms move out early Wednesday morning. Temperatures look to hover in the 50s overnight. The front moves through Wednesday morning, pushing temperatures from the 50s in the morning into the low 30s by the afternoon. It will be windy Wednesday with gusts near 30 MPH.

