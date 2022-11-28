Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cloudy, cool today; Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Tuesday & Wednesday; gusts near 30 MPH
  • Rain moves in Tuesday evening; strong thunderstorms possible
  • Drier, colder to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on throughout the day, helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight.

Lows fall into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday morning. Clouds dominate the skies once again on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 60s. Winds increase ahead of our next front, gusting to near 30 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms march through the region Tuesday evening; some thunderstorms may be strong.

The storms move out early Wednesday morning. Temperatures look to hover in the 50s overnight. The front moves through Wednesday morning, pushing temperatures from the 50s in the morning into the low 30s by the afternoon. It will be windy Wednesday with gusts near 30 MPH.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Monday, November 28, 2022

Most Read

High Horse Bar
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Monday, November 28, 2022
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22