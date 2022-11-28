FORECAST: Gusty Thunderstorms Tuesday Evening Into Early Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy & warm Tuesday

Gusts over 50MPH possible late Tuesday night

Falling temperatures into the 30s Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures tolerable in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’re dry during the daylight hours Tuesday, but showers & thunderstorms will increase during the evening. Depending on if we see any sunshine to add instability to the atmosphere will determine how much, if any, severe potential we’ll have. 60s for highs.

Clusters of thunderstorms moving in Tuesday night will have the potential to put down damaging winds and small hail. A small, isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

Should these threats materialize timing would be 12AM to 6AM early Wednesday morning.

Rain will exit early Wednesday morning as the cold front moves through, but temperatures will crash into the 30s and 40s as that happens. Most of Wednesday looks cold and windy with sunshine becoming more prominent during the day.

Thursday is another quiet and cold day with sunshine and highs generally in the 30s.

We’ll moderate back into the 50s by Friday but shower chances arrive in time for the weekend.

