Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Gusty Thunderstorms Tuesday Evening Into Early Wednesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov 28, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy & warm Tuesday
  • Gusts over 50MPH possible late Tuesday night
  • Falling temperatures into the 30s Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures tolerable in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’re dry during the daylight hours Tuesday, but showers & thunderstorms will increase during the evening. Depending on if we see any sunshine to add instability to the atmosphere will determine how much, if any, severe potential we’ll have. 60s for highs.

Clusters of thunderstorms moving in Tuesday night will have the potential to put down damaging winds and small hail. A small, isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

Should these threats materialize timing would be 12AM to 6AM early Wednesday morning.

Rain will exit early Wednesday morning as the cold front moves through, but temperatures will crash into the 30s and 40s as that happens. Most of Wednesday looks cold and windy with sunshine becoming more prominent during the day.

Thursday is another quiet and cold day with sunshine and highs generally in the 30s.

We’ll moderate back into the 50s by Friday but shower chances arrive in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov 28, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
A Louisville family is grieving the loss of their daughter.
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss
I-71 crash WAVE
UPDATE: All I-71 North lanes back open between Zorn Ave and I-64

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov 28, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov 28, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23