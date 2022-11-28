Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship.

The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson County, play for free and the coaches donate their time to help the kids out. The players and coaches were on WAVE Now and Listens Live on Monday to talk about their accomplishments and what it means for them to be a part of this team.

Going to Florida for the biggest youth championship is a huge deal. It’s going to cost a lot of money and they are hoping people can donate to get them there.

Their goal is to raise $20,000. Money raised will go to flying the 22 football players and their coaches, pay for lodging, transportation, food, tournament fees, etc.

“You all can help with the GoFundMe,” Louisville Dolphins Coach Rod said. “Any donation that we can get. It’s going to cost us $20,000 to get there. Whatever you can doante to us. We will try to get to $20,000 but, if we don’t it’s okay. Anything will help.”

If you would like to help the 8-U Louisville Dolphins football team get to Florida for the Youth National Championship in December, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.