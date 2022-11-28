Contact Troubleshooters
How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays

”We know we’ll see an influx of scam reports unfortunately,” said the BBB.
Cyber Monday is a holiday for scammers too.
Cyber Monday is a holiday for scammers too.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

That’s the general rule of thumb for holiday shopping online ahead of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau.

“It’s better to maybe miss out on a deal or two if it means you’re not getting scammed,” Whitney Adkins of BBB Louisville said, “because if you get scammed, that’s no kind of deal.”

Adkins added to always check on who you’re dealing with if it’s someone you’re unfamiliar with.

“Maybe it’s a newer, small business,” Adkins said. “There are a lot of good small businesses, but if you’ve never heard of them before, it never hurts, it only helps to check them first.”

You can go to BBB.org and see if the retailer received previous complaints.

People should also be aware of unsolicited emails saying they’ve won something.

In that case, usually the only people winning are the scammers who get ahold of your personal information.

If a person gets a supposed email from a major retailer, make sure it really is them. Make sure sure the website has working customer service numbers and correctly spelled words and email addresses.

Also, always pay for goods or services with a secure method.

”If they’re not going to let you pay with a credit card or bank card, walk away,” Adkins said.

Adkins also said it’s important to report scams if they happen to you.

”Please don’t be embarrassed,” she said. “Unfortunately scams happen to all of us. Scammers are good at what they do, so we want folks to report the scam, let their credit card agency or financial institution know.”

You can make complaints at BBB.org.

