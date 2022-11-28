Light Up St. Matthews to kick off in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up St. Matthews is scheduled to kick off next month at Brown Park.

The annual holiday event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kresge Way and Browns Lane, next to Baptist Health Louisville.

Light Up St. Matthews has been a tradition for decades in St. Matthews, featuring musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, ice skating, and more.

After the event concludes at 6 p.m., Brown Park will light up with thousands of holiday lights.

The event is rain or shine, the release said. Free parking for the event will be available at the Baptist Health Louisville doctors building at 4007 Kresge Way.

The seasonal lights will stay lit nightly until after the New Year.

