LMDC graduation brings in 6 officers with correctional experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history.

All of the officers graduating come in with prior experience working in jails.

Two of the officers come in with experience at LMDC, and one new correction officer comes from Rikers Island, New York.

They come from all across the country and collectively bring more than 80 years of experience.

Graduate Tanisha Sutton spent the last 10 years in New York, where her mother inspired her to join corrections.

”She was 37 and half years NYPD,” Sutton said. “I went to NYPD and she told me not to stay and go over to corrections.”

At Rikers Island Jail, Sutton helped set up K-9 drug unit and rescue dog inmate rehabilitation programs.

Sutton said bringing her passion to Louisville was an easy decision.

”There are people that can change, people do change, people have changed, and unfortunately, it’s something that’s needed,” Sutton said.

The new class comes after a 27% salary increase in January. LMDC said the number of full beds in the jail has gone down 37% over the past five years.

Director Jerry Collins said there’s still a list of items he hopes this class will help tackle.

”Addiction, substance misuse disorder, fentanyl, you guys have seen that already,” Collins said. “And it’s a challenge. The things we do everyday are important to protect those incarcerated and to protect you.”

They have spent more than $40,000 in overtime just in the last 10 days.

LMDC said they still have 80 vacant staff positions to fill.

