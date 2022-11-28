Local businesses work for share of Cyber Monday sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Schimpff Family started making candy in the 1850s, the best science-fiction writers of the time could not have imagined something called “Cyber Monday.”

But while the Schimpffs still make the sweet stuff in Jeffersonville the old fashion way, selling it is definitely a 21st-century endeavor.

“Cyber Monday as you can see, I have lots and lots and lots of online orders,” Schimpff’s Confectionery employee Angela Lightfoot said. ”It’s going to be nothing but bigger and bigger and more and more the closer we get to Christmas.”

Business owners said being unique is a plus, as Cyber Monday allows customers to shop across time zones for special items without leaving home.

In a room downstairs from the Kentucky Derby Museum store at Churchill Downs, employees were busy Monday fulfilling orders for online merchandise.

48% of items sold online by the museum store came from regional vendors, according to Derby Communications manager Katrina Helmer.

”You can also send a Derby pie to your aunt all the way across the country,” Helmer said. “You can do that here through online purchases and we’re really proud and happy to facilitate that.“

National experts predict Cyber Monday sales to set a new record, exceeding $11 billion this year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.