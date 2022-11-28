Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

In a matter of days, Antonio Perks, Sr. went from planning Andrea's birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday.

Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.

“I really don’t have any words for real,” Perks said. “I just want justice.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a woman shot on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. with no identification. Perks was told about his daughter’s death at about 6 p.m. That day and recalls it as one of the toughest moments of his life.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever had to encounter, endure, see,” Perks said. “To see my daughter’s body riddled with bullets and the smell of the blood. The tubes and all of the bleeding. I won’t be able to get the image of my first-born out of my head.”

Perks is now trying to remember the good times he had with Andrea, thinking back to his 40th birthday party where he danced with his daughter.

“She liked to dance,” Perks said. “She’ll crack jokes and make you smile. She had one of the best smiles since birth and I’ll never see it again.”

The last few days have been torture for Perks. The teen’s father said he hasn’t slept or eaten in the last 72 hours. With the shooter still not in custody, he has more questions than answers.

“Why,” Perks said. “You know what I mean? That’s where I’m at right now. Just why? What did she do that bad to you that you had to shoot her like a dog?”

The family hosted a memorial for Andrea on Saturday to honor her. But if you ask her protective father, he had another reason for the memorial.

“Honestly, I was just trying to seek out the killer,” Perks said. “I really was. They say the killer always returns to the crime scene. Especially when they think they got away with it.”

That plan came with no solutions, and now he’s asking the community for help. Perks is dreading letting Andrea’s two-year-old daughter know her new reality.

“We got to explain that to her,” Perks said. “That’s probably going to be the hardest thing we gotta do right now. Besides bury my child. I don’t know.”

