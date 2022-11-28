Louisville kicks off annual Toys for Tots drive

Contact Troubleshooters
On Monday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced the kickoff for this year’s annual Toys for Tots drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is looking to collect thousands of toys for children in need ahead of the holiday season.

On Monday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced the kickoff for this year’s annual Toys for Tots drive.

“In this city of compassion, our true goal has got to be not just collecting the most amount of toys, but spreading the most joy amongst the children of Louisville,” Fischer said. “Especially those who need it.”

Throughout the week, Louisville residents will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys to any of the Louisville Fire Department firehouses throughout the city, as well as Paristown Fete de Noel and at Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Road.

Fischer said Metro Hall will be collecting new, unwrapped toys on Dec. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Marines will be on site as well to assist and provide a special drop-off lane for vehicles.

The mayor said the goal is to collect more than 6,500 toys in the 12-hour period at Metro Hall.

This year, Fischer spoke of the need for toys and gifts for children 10 and older.

“A lot of people will think about the little kids and they forget about the bigger kids out there,” Fischer said.

Suggested toys for children 10-12 include LEGOs, jewelry kits and board games, and for children 13-16, headphones, makeup sets and basketballs.

Toys for children ages 3-6 are not recommended due to donations already provided through the Toys for Tots program.

For more information on Louisville’s Toys for Tots program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

