Louisville man arrested on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges.

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building.

The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV, cutting his way into an ATM with a saw. The citation continued to state that police commanded Barth to surrender and he followed that command.

Police said that tools were found and Barth broke through the outer cinder block wall and crawled through.

Barth was arrested on third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and first-degree criminal mischief.

It’s estimated that damage to the wall and ATM is more than $55,000.

