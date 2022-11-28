Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arrested on burglary charges

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges.

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building.

The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV, cutting his way into an ATM with a saw. The citation continued to state that police commanded Barth to surrender and he followed that command.

Police said that tools were found and Barth broke through the outer cinder block wall and crawled through.

Barth was arrested on third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and first-degree criminal mischief.

It’s estimated that damage to the wall and ATM is more than $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Horse Bar
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Blog 11/28
I-71 crash WAVE
UPDATE: Left I-71 northbound lane opened between Zorn Ave and I-64
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, cool today; Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening