Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.

Gregory Hatton won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5, only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Lottery officials said Hatton purchased his ticket on Friday at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

“I wasn’t aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it,” Hatton said in a release. “I didn’t know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick.”

Hatton told officials he went back after the drawing to see if he had won, and the clerk told him he won $60,000.

“I normally get excited but this time I was just calm,” Hatton said.

Hatton received a total of $42,600 after taxes. He said he plans on paying off bills and getting his car fixed.

The Kentucky Lottery said Kaders Market will receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, someone in Louisville also won the top prize of $225,000 from its Cash Ball 225 game on Friday.

The winner purchased the ticket online through the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

The winning numbers for that game are 10, 12, 34 and 35 with a Cash Ball number of 5.

Kentucky Lottery said the winner has 180 days from the drawing on Friday night to claim their prize at its headquarters in Louisville.

So far, the prize has not been claimed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

