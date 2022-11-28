Norton Healthcare unveils mobile primary care in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare hosted an open house event on Monday for its new mobile primary care unit location in West Louisville.

The mobile primary care unit will now be making weekly visits to the NIA Center, located at 2900 West Broadway, according to a release.

Norton Healthcare said the location will offer appointments for new and existing patients every Monday, allowing nearby residents to get screenings, wellness and sick visits as well as vaccine appointments.

Nurse practitioner Amanda Dewees said the mobile unit allows more people to have access to primary care by bringing the Norton Healthcare offices directly to residents.

“We’re in their backyard, you know, there’s one of our locations we go to that’s in an apartment complex,” Deweese said. “They can just walk from their apartment straight to me through the parking lot and get the healthcare they need there.”

Other locations visited by the mobile primary care unit include Jefferson Green and the Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

Norton Healthcare said the mobile primary care unit is made possible by a collaboration with the Institute for Health Equity.

