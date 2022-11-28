Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closures scheduled for December

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Three upcoming full directional closures for I-64 eastbound traffic using the Sherman Minton Bridge to get from Southern Indiana into Kentucky are now scheduled to take place in December.

The Sherman Minton Renewal Project says the full eastbound closure that was to take place on Friday, November 11 and Friday, November 18 have been pushed back to Friday, December 2 and Friday, December 9. The closures will begin at 10 p.m. The eastbound lanes are expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. the following Monday.

As a result, a 9-day eastbound closure will now start at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The lanes are expected to be open no later than 4 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

Project officials say the full directional closures will allow crews to perform demolition work on the lower deck and to begin construction of the Kentucky crossover for the project’s third phase.

Drivers who would normally take I-64 East into Louisville from New Albany are asked to use I-265 to I-65 as an alternate route during the closures.

