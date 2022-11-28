StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet today, just cloudy and cold.

We will start to thin the clouds out tonight which will help in temperatures dropping into the 30s or lower.

However, high clouds will stream in from the west Tuesday along with a rapid increase in warmth....temps into the 60s.

Once we move into Tuesday Evening through Sunrise Wednesday, we will need to be on guard for active weather increase the risk for strong to severe t-storms with even a brief tornado possible. We are in more of an “iffy” zone on severe than say areas of the Deep South, but still need to watch our setup carefully given the wind energy that will be overhead.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather Storm Tracking Team as we continue to gather more data on this setup.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.