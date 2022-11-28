Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Left I-71 northbound lane opened between Zorn Ave and I-64

I-71 crash WAVE
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The left northbound lane on Interstate 71 has opened back up to traffic, according to MetroSafe.

Drivers are still advised to take a different route if possible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County.

MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash.

Monday morning commuters should take a different route if possible because the closure will be in place for about two to three hours.

