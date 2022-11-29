21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
On Nov. 20, LMPD was called to a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m.
Officers arrived and 21-year-old Deanthony Robinson shot. Police said Robinson died at the scene.
Montez Anthony, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said he was taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.