21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

On Nov. 20, LMPD was called to a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and 21-year-old Deanthony Robinson shot. Police said Robinson died at the scene.

Montez Anthony, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said he was taken into custody without incident.

