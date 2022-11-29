2nd arrest made in late March murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a second person in a March homicide that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Rickenya L. Wilson, 25, of Louisville, was arrested today. She is charged with one count of facilitation to murder.

Court documents say Wilson conspired with Deion Griffey to rob and kill Richard Bell, Jr. on March 28 during a marijuana buy.

The documents go on to say Wilson called Bell’s girlfriend to ask if she knew anyone selling marijuana. After learning Bell did and getting his telephone number, Wilson and Griffey made plans to set up Bell and rob him.

During the robbery, Griffey shot Bell in the head. The injuries led to Bell’s death several days later.

Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

