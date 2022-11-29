Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Anti-gun violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

Anti-gun violence advocates call for ‘Red Flag’ legislation for Kentucky
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members.

Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun violence advocates, are pushing to change that.

In 2018, Whitney Austin found herself in a pool of her own blood. The Louisville mom had been shot 12 times inside a bank in downtown Cincinnati.

Austin has made it her mission to convey the heavy price gun violence has played in American lives, through her non-profit; Whitney Strong.

“We have a strong network of survivors that come with us to Frankfort to share those stories,” Austin said. “I think that’s how we get to change.”

Austin has partnered with lawmakers to introduce legislation she says is common ground for the commonwealth. It’s a bipartisan bill called: crisis aversion and rights retention to help combat gun owners in crisis by temporarily transferring firearms to law enforcement or a trusted person outside the owner’s household.

“Suicide by firearm is happening disproportionately in our rural countries, and homicides are happening disproportionately in our urban counties,” Austin said. “it’s really a unifying bill and it’s meant and will save lives all across the state.”

However, the measure has had trouble getting to the governor’s desk in a Republican dominated legislature.

Rep. Savannah Maddox has strongly opposed gun legislation in the bluegrass.

“Enacting a so-called red flag law or any additional gun control is not the answer for any of the problems that might be facing society,” Rep. Maddox said. “In fact, I think we need to take a long hard look at the fact that where a lot of these tragedies occur, they happen in so-called gun-free zones areas in which law-abiding citizens have been stripped of the abilities to protect themselves and their families.”

She says she wants to protect American freedoms.

“It is a violation of a bare minimum of three constitutional rights in addition to due process and the very foundation for which our system is founded,” Maddox said.

Austin says she’s looking forward to another chance to continue the conversation, in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president

Latest News

John Y. Brown
LIVE: Service for former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
Seth Irakoze, 24, was charged with sodomy, unlawful imprisonment, burglary and sexual abuse in...
Louisville man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, sexually assaulting her
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Victim of workplace accident identified
The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Zachary Winter, who is...
LMPD looking for missing man considered endangered
Martin's Christmas Tree Lot
Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot still going strong after more than 50 years