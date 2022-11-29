Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Stormy & windy tonight, cold blast early Wednesday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Non-severe storms early this evening
  • Low strong storm threat 9 PM-3 AM tonight, 50+ MPH winds possible
  • Temperatures fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning behind the cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, it’s the period between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. ET tonight that has the potential for strong storms with damaging winds. This risk will be maximized around 1-2 a.m. ET as a cold front arrives.

The cold front will take temperatures sharply down into the 30s by the time most folks wake up Wednesday morning, with little in the way of recovery despite the sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night is cold and calmer with clear skies expected. Lows will be in the 20s heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday is another day where temperatures struggle to rise despite a good dose of sunshine. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

We’ll see a rebound into the 50s for highs on Friday, but showers arrive for the early part of Saturday thanks to another cold front moving in. We’ll see a drier Sunday before another decent rain chance Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
WestRock - Louisville, KY
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A Louisville family is grieving the loss of their daughter.
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23