FORECAST: Stormy & windy tonight, cold blast early Wednesday

Non-severe storms early this evening

Low strong storm threat 9 PM-3 AM tonight, 50+ MPH winds possible

Temperatures fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning behind the cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, it’s the period between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. ET tonight that has the potential for strong storms with damaging winds. This risk will be maximized around 1-2 a.m. ET as a cold front arrives.

The cold front will take temperatures sharply down into the 30s by the time most folks wake up Wednesday morning, with little in the way of recovery despite the sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night is cold and calmer with clear skies expected. Lows will be in the 20s heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday is another day where temperatures struggle to rise despite a good dose of sunshine. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

We’ll see a rebound into the 50s for highs on Friday, but showers arrive for the early part of Saturday thanks to another cold front moving in. We’ll see a drier Sunday before another decent rain chance Monday and Tuesday of next week.

