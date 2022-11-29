FORECAST: Windy with a few rounds of thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and windy today and especially tonight

Small risk for severe weather from 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Crashing temperatures before the Wednesday morning commute begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the day will be dry with some clouds overhead. Temperatures climb into the 60s ahead of our next cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms push into the region during the late afternoon and evening.

Clusters of thunderstorms continue to march through the area tonight. Damaging winds and small hail are our main severe threats; a small, isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts if the threats materialize.

Rain moves out before sunrise Wednesday as the cold front barrels through. Temperatures crash into the 30s and low 40s shortly after sunrise and look to remain there throughout the day. Clouds decrease by the afternoon as the wind gusts to near 30 MPH. Wednesday night will be clear and cold as the wind calms.

Temperatures fall into the 20s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be quiet and cold with highs near 40°.

Rain returns to the forecast over the upcoming weekend.

