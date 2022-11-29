Contact Troubleshooters
Former Louisville councilwoman honored at street sign dedication

Mary C. Woolridge was honored on Tuesday with a dedication of the new street sign.
Mary C. Woolridge was honored on Tuesday with a dedication of the new street sign.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A street has been dedicated in honor of a former Louisville councilwoman who served for 15 years.

Mary C. Woolridge was honored on Tuesday with a dedication of the new street sign. Wingfield Lane and the intersecting corners of Beech Street, South 23rd Street and Dixie Highway will now be known as Mary C. Woolridge Lane.

Woolridge was elected as District 3′s councilwoman following Louisville Metro’s merger in 2003. She served the community until 2018.

Current District 3 councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, along with Woolridge’s friends and family, celebrated and recognized Woolridge’s accomplishments on Tuesday.

“You have given so much,” Dorsey said. “So much of your time, so much of your energy. So much of your heart... And sacrificed so much for not only this community, but for the city as a whole.”

Woolridge began her career in public service in 1999 as a legislative aid for the old Board of Alderman.

