Giving Tuesday: Salvation Army donations being matched 200%

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army’s holiday programs are going strong, but there’s more that can be done.

On Giving Tuesday, Sam’s Club is matching donations given to the Salvation Army up to $1 million. People can even make the donation to local families by specifying where you’d like the money to go.

Donations can be made by following this link.

Around town, people can also pick up food angels off the trees at their local Kroger, which helps feed Angel Tree families.

Angels can also be adopted off a tree at a local mall or online to buy clothes and gifts for a child.

People can also donate to the Red Kettle campaign.

Donations can even be made online by holding a phone up to the kettles.

People can also give your time or money to groups like Miles for Merry Miracles, a student-led organization that adopts angels themselves.

This year, they’ve adopted over 300 kids that wouldn’t otherwise get gifts or extra food.

The Salvation Army, in years past, had enough bikes to give to each family in the program locally. They fell just a bit short in donations this year.

Miles for Merry Miracles is on a mission to raise enough money that each family gets a bike or two.

“[The kids] may not come from the same community you come from, but being able to help those kids and having that warmth in your heart to help the people in our community is an amazing opportunity that everybody should participate in,” youth co-president Hailey Barrett said.

If a donation is made to Miles for Merry Miracles, it can help get 36 additional bikes needed this year.

That link can be found here.

People can also volunteer their time at the annual shopping day, where they get gifts for their adopted angels on December 3.

