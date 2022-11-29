Jack Harlow’s mom teaches Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Louisville-based Jack Harlow may know a thing or two about rapping, his mother, Maggie Harlow, is showing her own wrapping skills.

Harlow is teaming up with Kosair Charities to help teach volunteers how to wrap gifts as part of the “WRAP Kosair Kids” program.

“All it takes to be a good wrapper is heart and patience, the same stuff Kosair Charities has been doing for 100 years,” Harlow said in a video released by the nonprofit organization on Giving Tuesday.

Harlow said she was called to help volunteers learn her wrapping technique to help prepare more than 2,000 packages Santa will help deliver at the Kosair Children’s Holiday Party on Dec. 4.

In the video, Harlow shared a memory of teaching Jack how to wrap presents over the holidays.

“May have been my hardest job as a mom, but I love my son and refused to give up,” Harlow said.

In addition to wrapping gifts, Kosair Charities said it is also collecting donations on Giving Tuesday that will fund medical treatment, equipment, special events and more.

For more information on Kosair Charities and how to donate, click or tap here.

