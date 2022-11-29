Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jack Harlow’s mom teaches Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap for the holidays

Maggie Harlow is teaming up with Kosair Charities to help teach volunteers how to wrap gifts as part of the “WRAP Kosair Kids” program.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Louisville-based Jack Harlow may know a thing or two about rapping, his mother, Maggie Harlow, is showing her own wrapping skills.

Harlow is teaming up with Kosair Charities to help teach volunteers how to wrap gifts as part of the “WRAP Kosair Kids” program.

“All it takes to be a good wrapper is heart and patience, the same stuff Kosair Charities has been doing for 100 years,” Harlow said in a video released by the nonprofit organization on Giving Tuesday.

Harlow said she was called to help volunteers learn her wrapping technique to help prepare more than 2,000 packages Santa will help deliver at the Kosair Children’s Holiday Party on Dec. 4.

In the video, Harlow shared a memory of teaching Jack how to wrap presents over the holidays.

“May have been my hardest job as a mom, but I love my son and refused to give up,” Harlow said.

In addition to wrapping gifts, Kosair Charities said it is also collecting donations on Giving Tuesday that will fund medical treatment, equipment, special events and more.

For more information on Kosair Charities and how to donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
WestRock - Louisville, KY
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A Louisville family is grieving the loss of their daughter.
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

Latest News

UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting
Jack Harlow’s mom teaches Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap for the holidays
Jack Harlow’s mom teaches Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap for the holidays
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens transform into winter wonderland with Gardens Aglimmer
A mother in the Taylor Berry neighborhood told WAVE News she returned home from a Thanksgiving...
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree