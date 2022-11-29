Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting

A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future...
A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth.(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth.

The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.

The council is comprised of 70 members from across Kentucky who are seeking to advance three connected ideas in Kentucky education; vibrant learning experiences for students, innovation in assessment, accountability and close collaboration with communities.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Dr. Adam Wicks, the assistant superintendent of Shelby County Public Schools, spoke about what he hopes to accomplish with the council.

“My expectation or hope for this group is very specific because of my role,” Wicks said. “I really want to see meaningful change in our assessment practices in the state, especially when it comes to one that is inclusive of all students regardless of situation, circumstance or their disability.”

A standing committee for each connected pillar will be created as part of the council’s vision for the future of education.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
WestRock - Louisville, KY
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A Louisville family is grieving the loss of their daughter.
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

Latest News

FORECAST: Stormy & windy tonight, cold blast early Wednesday
Rickenya L. Wilson, 25, of Louisville, is charged with one count of facilitation to murder.
2nd arrest made in late March murder
The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting