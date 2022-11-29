Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree

A mother in the Taylor Berry neighborhood told WAVE News she returned home from a Thanksgiving...
A mother in the Taylor Berry neighborhood told WAVE News she returned home from a Thanksgiving trip with her children to find a bullet lying under the family Christmas tree.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is trying to leave her neighborhood, after she found a stray bullet lying under her family’s Christmas tree.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, lives on Berry Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

She told WAVE News she returned home with her three children Sunday from a Thanksgiving week trip. She said she quickly noticed glass on the floor.

“Right next to the Christmas tree I see a big piece of glass,” the woman said. “So I’m like, where did this piece of glass come from? And that’s when I noticed it was a perfectly round hole that was small. So, I was like, this has to be a bullet. And that’s when I seen the bullet laying right underneath my window.”

She said it was troubling because all three of her children are under the age of 10.

“I panicked because we’re always in the living room,” she said. “My kids lay close by the Christmas tree. It’s Christmas. They like the tree. They want to lay underneath the Christmas tree. What if they were laying there?”

The woman said she called her mother, packed her kids and belongings and left the house.

She said this close call may be the last straw in a scary two-year string of events, many of which have been captured by her surveillance cameras.

“You name it,” she said. “[I’ve caught] people stealing. I’ve had somebody come steal my mulch. I’ve had a girl come up and start digging my porch up.”

Her cameras have also caught several crashes on the street, but nothing has made her question where she lives quite like Sunday’s discovery.

“That’s the biggest thing; bullets don’t have names,” she said. “And reckless shooting, like, it’s got to stop.”

WAVE News asked Louisville Metro Police about the alleged incident.

An LMPD spokesperson said in a statement:

“We had 2 ShotSpotter runs, one on 11-21 and one on 11-25 for Berry Blvd in her area. Both incidents had no reported victims. It is possible that one of those runs may have been associated with her location.”

The woman said she’s going to scroll through her camera footage to see if she can find a clue, while assessing her options to see if she can move her children out of the neighborhood.

“I would tell all moms, you know, just hold your babies tight in this area, because it’s like shootings almost every night,” she said. “That’s all I’m hearing anymore is gunshots, gunshots, gunshots.”

