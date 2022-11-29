Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man

Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd around Nov. 6,...
Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd around Nov. 6, according to LMPD.(LMPD)
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6.

Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Family told police Thomas was upset over a personal situation and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since he went missing. His family said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
WestRock - Louisville, KY
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A Louisville family is grieving the loss of their daughter.
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss