Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6.

Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Family told police Thomas was upset over a personal situation and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since he went missing. His family said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

