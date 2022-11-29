Contact Troubleshooters
UK, Scangarello parting ways after one season

The Wildcats’ offense has drastically dropped from the 2021 season
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello answers questions during the NCAA college...
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football is parting ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, according to a University of Kentucky spokesperson.

Kentucky’s offense struggled at times during the regular season, compared to last year. The Wildcats (7-5) are averaging 22 points per game, which is 105th best in the country. UK’s offensive line has allowed 42 sacks on the season, an average of 3.5 per game. Only six teams nationally have allowed more.

UK quarterback Will Levis, and other players, have been openly frustrated by the lack of production especially in the last half of the season.

Scangarello was hired on Feb. 25, 2022. He replaced Liam Coen, who was named offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

