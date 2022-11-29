Contact Troubleshooters
UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning during which a spokesperson says a “major announcement” will be made.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Unievrsity Club on the Belknap Campus. John Karman, ofL Executive Director of Communications, says the announcement “will impact the future of the university.”

The announcement is expected to be the naming of a new president to lead the university. That person would take over the leadership from Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez, who was named interim president in December 2021 to replace Dr. Neeli Bendapudi after she took the head job at Penn State.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

