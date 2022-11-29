US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges and are offering rewards for info leading to arrests.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the arrest of Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28.

According to a release, both men are on federal probation and have been associated with the Victory Park Crips, a violent street gang operating in the west end of Louisville.

Summers and Horton were subjects in an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department and the ATF in Nov. 2021.

Officials said as investigators closed in on their location in an effort to make arrests, they got away from police after ramming into police cruisers and starting a high-speed pursuit.

Summers is said to have removed his ankle monitor at the time, the release states.

Numerous leads have been received from across the U.S. on the whereabouts of the two men, including from California, Tennessee and Georgia. Investigators said they believe both men are together.

Summers is described as a Black man standing six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He is listed with black hair and brown eyes.

Horton is described as a Black man standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information on the two men’s whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement, or by submitting a tip to the U.S. Marshalls online through their tips app or calling (877) WANTED2 (926-8332).

