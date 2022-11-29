Visitation, memorial service announced for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. have been announced.

Brown died on Nov. 22 at the age of 88. He served as Kentucky’s governor from 1979 until 1983 and had several business ventures and sports ownerships.

On Tuesday, Brown will lie in state in the Capitol from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Brown’s family hosting a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The State Capitol building will close at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a private memorial service and will reopen the following day. According to a release, the service will be livestreamed on KET’s website.

Gov. Andy Beshear previously directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of internment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.