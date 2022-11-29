Contact Troubleshooters
Waterfront Botanical Gardens transform into winter wonderland with Gardens Aglimmer

Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens(WAVE News)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holiday season? The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has a lot to enjoy at this year’s Gardens Aglimmer event.

The gardens are covered in thousands of lights for the season. The displays continue to grow every year! This time they added light-up koi ponds and oversized fish.

There are plenty of activities for kids to enjoy and they can even get their picture with Santa.

No outside food or drink is allowed, but there are some options inside, including alcoholic beverages for adults.

This is a ticketed event, so you need to plan ahead to visit. Reserve your tickets by clicking or tapping here.

