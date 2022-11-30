Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kim Schatzel has been named the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The current president of Towson University will officially assume the UofL presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

The announcement took place following a special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees during which Schatzel was appointed with a unanimous approval.

Schatzel, 66, has served as president of Towson since 2016. She is also a professor of marketing.

“The University of Louisville is a historic university with rich traditions that provides leadership to Kentucky as the premier metropolitan research university for the Commonwealth,” Schatzel said. “I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead such a remarkable institution and look forward to working together with our campus and community partners to advance UofL’s reputation as a preeminent institution nationally recognized for its excellence in research and scholarly work, education, inclusive student success, innovation, the arts and athletics – all aimed to establish the University of Louisville and the City of Louisville as a nexus for transformative solutions that advance the public good.

“My husband Trevor and I are thrilled to be joining the UofL community and look forward to embracing the university community, the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky as our new home. And we look forward to joining the more than 169,000 UofL alumni from around the globe in cheering on our Cardinals.”

