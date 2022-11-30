Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr.

Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public...
Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public was invited to witness him lying in state in the capitol rotunda.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family remembered the colorful life of former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. as the public was invited to witness the former governor lying in state in the capitol rotunda.

“I just keep thinking, man he would love this right now,” Pamela Brown, Brown’s daughter and CNN anchor said. “There is just an outpouring of love for my dad, people he touched over the last several decades. And my dad had such pride in Kentucky and it gives me so much pride to see all these Kentuckians honoring him.”

Brown was a one-term governor elected to office in 1979. He is described as a maverick who introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken and Colonel Sanders to the world.

He owned the ABA champion Kentucky Colonels and later the Boston Celtics. He was married to broadcaster Phyllis George who served as Kentucky’s first lady.

And as governor, Brown is remembered for bringing a business style of management to the office.

“It’s an end of an era,” Frankfort attorney Anna Whites said. “I realize that the governor left family and children and grandchildren to carry on his legacy, but I’m old enough to remember when he was active in politics and going around the Commonwealth and shaking people’s hands and just being so engaged in the common person’s life and I miss that in Kentucky politics.”

Visitors on Tuesday included contemporaries of Brown and current office holders, both complimenting the former governor.

“Remarkable,” former state senator Nick Baker said. “It was remarkable because there were no scandals, no corruption of any kind.”

“I think that Governor Brown also has a legacy of bringing people together representing iconic brands like Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “He was a really big sports fan as well.  He got UK and UofL to play each other in the Governor’s Cup.”

A private memorial service is scheduled for Brown on Wednesday.

The service can be viewed on KET.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
File Graphic
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
WestRock - Louisville, KY
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives

Latest News

Grandparent scams are also known as “person-in-need scams.” They target seniors, but can happen...
FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’
Grandparent scams are also known as “person-in-need scams.” They target seniors, but can happen...
FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’
Montez Anthony, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, wanton...
21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide
Mary C. Woolridge was honored on Tuesday with a dedication of the new street sign.
Former Louisville councilwoman honored at street sign dedication