FORECAST: Cold air hangs on for the next 36 hours

Cold night with 20s expected

Chilly highs in the 30s and 40s for Thursday, a few clouds

Warming into the 50s on Friday as showers arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are in store for this evening with 20s for lows heading into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will only rise into the 40s Thursday afternoon with a few clouds sticking around during the day. A few clouds remain Thursday night as lows slide into the 20s and low 30s.

A brief and low-impact period of light wintry mix is possible Friday morning, but dry air should prevent a lot of folks from seeing it. During the day on Friday light scattered showers will be around as temperatures rise into the 50s by evening.

Showers will increase Friday night into Saturday morning, but depart in time for most of the daylight hours on Saturday.

Temperatures behind the rain on Saturday will drop as the cooler air moves in behind the front, so expect a colder afternoon in the 30s and 40s after a start in the 50s.

Sunday looks mainly dry, but rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday with additional rain potential on Tuesday.

