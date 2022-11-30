Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A cold and blustery afternoon

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chills in the 20s this afternoon
  • Dry until Friday
  • Showers and wind return Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny but cold afternoon with temperatures struggling to get back up to the 40 degree mark with most falling short and remaining in the 30s. The wind will make it feel like the 20s through the afternoon.

We’ll see clear skies tonight as the wind calms. Lows slide into the 20s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures only rise into the low 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Some clouds will drift overhead Thursday. A few clouds remain Thursday night as lows slide into the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25