FORECAST: A cold and blustery afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind chills in the 20s this afternoon

Dry until Friday

Showers and wind return Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny but cold afternoon with temperatures struggling to get back up to the 40 degree mark with most falling short and remaining in the 30s. The wind will make it feel like the 20s through the afternoon.

We’ll see clear skies tonight as the wind calms. Lows slide into the 20s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures only rise into the low 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Some clouds will drift overhead Thursday. A few clouds remain Thursday night as lows slide into the 20s and low 30s.

