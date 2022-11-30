Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS Board approves 5% raise, other perks for full-time employees

By Nick Picht
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a unanimous vote, the Jefferson County School Board cemented another raise for teachers.

The board approved a contract extension Tuesday with the Jefferson County Teacher’s Association, granting a five percent raise set to take place before the 2023-2024 school year.

This raises marks two pay increases in the past twelve months, after teachers were given a four percent raise at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

The increases are meant to improve recruitment and retention efforts across the district. A JCPS spokesperson said the district is still down hundreds of employees across the board.

“I think it will outpace just about any other district that we will see in the Commonwealth and probably any other large district across the United States,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

In addition to the raise, the extension includes changes to the JCTA collective bargaining agreement. It grants teachers the ability to take half sick days, clarifies language for teachers who make up their planning time after covering a classroom, and includes a specific article that outlines working conditions for Mental Health Practitioners. It also clarifies punishments for hate speech.

For some teachers, like Tamara Patterson, the new contract is a step in the right direction.

“I know a lot of teachers probably feel like this isn’t a big raise, because we do so much,” Patterson said. “But just the small steps is what I am proud of and makes me feel appreciated.”

Patterson is a 4th Grade teacher at Hartstern Elementary School.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday night, she was still in her classroom, answering emails and preparing for the next day, behind-the-scenes work she completes daily.

Another five percent in her pocket, means a little extra financial breathing room, while starting to feel the work she does after the bell rings is being appreciated.

“That means things as far as like student loans can be paid without having to decide if I’m going to pay my student loans or if I’m going to eat another meal,” Patterson said. “I think with this new contract, I feel like we were heard. It’s...can we continue to be heard?”

Pollio said the new raises are equivalent to a $44 million investment district wide.

A copy of the contract can be found here.

