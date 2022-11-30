LDG Multifamily hosts ribbon cutting for new Louisville headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An affordable-housing developer hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Louisville headquarters, creating dozens of new jobs in the process.

LDG Multifamily invested over $10 million to purchase and renovate their new expanded location in the Madrid Building in Louisville, according to a release.

The company previously was located on South 4th Street in Old Louisville, but needed to move after outgrowing the previous space.

LDG Multifamily’s move creates 50 high paying jobs for Kentucky residents over the next 10 years, including professional and support roles to help the company expand.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to join leaders at LDG Multifamily as we celebrate their relocation and expansion,” Gov. Beshear said in a release. “LDG is doing amazing work providing affordable housing opportunities and well-paying jobs for Kentucky residents. I want to congratulate LDG on its expansion and thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to the commonwealth and the Louisville community.”

The company said it has created 22,000 units of affordable housing for working families in seven states, including nearly 4,000 units in Kentucky.

There are 200 employees within LDG Multifamily in Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee and Georgia.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer noted the importance of affordable housing in Louisville and the commonwealth.

“Like cities across the nation, Louisville faces a challenging affordable housing deficit, one that we have vigorously and intentionally worked to reduce over my 12 years in office, dedicating a record $116 million to create and preserve affordable housing,” Fischer said in a release. “Although Louisville is consistently ranked among the most affordable large cities for housing, we continue our work, knowing how critical it is that every resident have access to safe and stable housing that fits their needs and income.”

Officials said with LDG’s investment and job creation, the state is building back stronger from the effects of the pandemic.

