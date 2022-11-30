Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD looking for missing man considered endangered

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Zachary Winter, who is...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Zachary Winter, who is considered an endangered missing person. Photo by LMPD.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Missing Persons Unit has issued an “Operation Return Home” for a endangered missing person.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Zachary Winter. He was last seen Tuesday and reported missing from the 3100 block of Randolph Avenue.

Winter is a white male listed as 5′7″, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Winter had stated that he intends to harm himself, according to police. It is not known where he might have been heading to, but he might be wearing orange shoes and possibly carrying a shoulder bag. He has long hair and typically puts it up in a bun.

Anyone with information can contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for the...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
A worker died after being trapped and rescued from this trench Monday
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president

Latest News

Martin's Christmas Tree Lot
Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot still going strong after more than 50 years
Kim Schatzel was chosen as the 19th president of the University of Louisville following a...
Dr. Kim Schatzel introduced as new UofL president
UofL announces new president
UofL announces new president
The owner has been running Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot for 54 years and is back again to help...
Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot still going strong after more than 50 years