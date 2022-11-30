LMPD looking for missing man considered endangered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Missing Persons Unit has issued an “Operation Return Home” for a endangered missing person.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Zachary Winter. He was last seen Tuesday and reported missing from the 3100 block of Randolph Avenue.

Winter is a white male listed as 5′7″, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Winter had stated that he intends to harm himself, according to police. It is not known where he might have been heading to, but he might be wearing orange shoes and possibly carrying a shoulder bag. He has long hair and typically puts it up in a bun.

Anyone with information can contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).

