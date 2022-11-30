Louisville man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, sexually assaulting her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police said he broke into a woman’s apartment

early Monday morning and sexually assaulted her.

Seth Irakoze, 24, was charged with sodomy, unlawful imprisonment, burglary and sexual abuse in connection to the incident.

Officials were called to the 5500 block of Eelgrass Court for a report of sexual assault, according to Irakoze’s arrest report.

The victim told police a stranger knocked on her door and forced his way into her apartment when she opened the door.

The suspect is said to have forced her down and sexually abused her before the victim was able to fight the man off her.

She told police she was able to get out of the apartment and try to get help before the suspect forcibly pulled her back inside her apartment against her will.

Police arrested Irakoze a short time later on Terry Road.

Irakoze was booked in Metro Corrections and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

A judge placed Irakoze’s bond at $100,000 full cash. He entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 7.

