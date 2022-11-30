Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools

Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to...
Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding.

SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.

The organizations collected 100 laptop computers and 100 Chromebooks that will be packed and loaded for delivery to Knott County.

“It’s about who you know and their mission, and it’s been beautiful, because it’s made helping others a lot easier,” Brian Jointer, SOS Local Health Program Manager said.

The shipment is one of several that SOS has donated to the Knott County Area Tech Center since the flooding.

